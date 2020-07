Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors doorman furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman

"Elegantly designed Luxury Loft like studio apartment.



The unit features very high ceilings, oak flooring throughout, blackout drapes and a magnificent south facing terrace overlooking a public park and waterfall.



The building has a virtual doorman and laundry in the basement. Situated in the heart of Midtown, close to restaurants and transportation.



Being offered FURNISHED ONLY. Sorry no Pets and no smokers."