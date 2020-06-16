2159 5th Ave

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we give you the option of doing a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Stay safe and healthy!
A renovated and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Harlem.
Did you know Malcolm X, Richard Wright, Langston Hughes all called Harlem home at one point?
Video walk through: https://youtu.be/8swh7eNU05o
Building Features:
- Exposed brick wall
- Large windows throughout let in tons of natural light
- Closets in each bedroom
- 4, 5, 6 trains at 125th St or 2, 3 trains at 135th St
- Pets upon approval, additional pet fee applies
- Washer/Dryer in building
- Net rent advertised, Gross Rent $2250 with 1 month free on 16 month lease
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Need To Know:
- One year lease
- 4 Weeks Free
- Guarantors accepted
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5412551)