Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

2159 5th Ave

2159 5th Avenue · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2159 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10037
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we give you the option of doing a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Stay safe and healthy!

A renovated and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Harlem.

Did you know Malcolm X, Richard Wright, Langston Hughes all called Harlem home at one point?

Video walk through: https://youtu.be/8swh7eNU05o

Building Features:
- Exposed brick wall
- Large windows throughout let in tons of natural light
- Closets in each bedroom
- 4, 5, 6 trains at 125th St or 2, 3 trains at 135th St
- Pets upon approval, additional pet fee applies
- Washer/Dryer in building
- Net rent advertised, Gross Rent $2250 with 1 month free on 16 month lease

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- One year lease
- 4 Weeks Free
- Guarantors accepted

Building Features:
- Laundry
- Restaurants nearby
- Transportation nearby

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

