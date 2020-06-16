2159 5th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we give you the option of doing a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Stay safe and healthy!



A renovated and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Harlem.



Did you know Malcolm X, Richard Wright, Langston Hughes all called Harlem home at one point?



Video walk through: https://youtu.be/8swh7eNU05o



Building Features:

- Exposed brick wall

- Large windows throughout let in tons of natural light

- Closets in each bedroom

- 4, 5, 6 trains at 125th St or 2, 3 trains at 135th St

- Pets upon approval, additional pet fee applies

- Washer/Dryer in building

- Net rent advertised, Gross Rent $2250 with 1 month free on 16 month lease



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience

- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app

- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app



Need To Know:

- One year lease

- 4 Weeks Free

- Guarantors accepted



Building Features:

- Laundry

- Restaurants nearby

- Transportation nearby



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Queen size br

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light

- Renovated Bathroom

- Renovated Kitchen



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5412551)