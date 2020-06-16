All apartments in New York
Find more places like 215 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
215 East 88th Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:30 AM

215 East 88th Street

215 East 88th Street · (917) 755-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Sunny, Large 1 bedroom apartment (Bedroom will comfortably fit a Queen Sized bed and even a King plus furniture) in the 80's right off 3rd Avenue. The apartment is on the 2nd floor and features

- High ceilings
- A Separate Windowed Eat-In Kitchen w/ a Dishwasher
- White Tiled Bathroom
- AC Unit
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Laundry on-site
- Close to the 4, 5, & 6 trains (86th Street Express Stop)
- Great Location: Close to Shops, Supermarkets (i.e. Fairway), Central Park, Museums (i.e. The Guggenheim), Bars, Restaurants and more

- No Dogs, 1 Cat Allowed

Contact Ivie To Schedule A Private Viewing Today!

917.755.2527 | iviec@nestseekers.com,Sunny, Large 1 bedroom apartment (Bedroom will comfortably fit a Queen Sized bed and even a King plus furniture) in the 80's right off 3rd Avenue. The apartment is on the 2nd floor and features

- High ceilings
- A Separate Windowed Eat-In Kitchen w/ a Dishwasher
- White Tiled Bathroom
- AC Unit
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Laundry on-site
- Close to the 4, 5, & 6 trains (86th Street Express Stop)
- Great Location: Close to Shops, Supermarkets (i.e. Fairway), Central Park, Museums (i.e. The Guggenheim), Bars, Restaurants and more

- No Dogs, 1 Cat Allowed

Contact Ivie To Schedule A Private Viewing Today!

917.755.2527 | iviec@nestseekers.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East 88th Street have any available units?
215 East 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East 88th Street have?
Some of 215 East 88th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 215 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 215 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 215 East 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity