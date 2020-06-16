215 East 88th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Sunny, Large 1 bedroom apartment (Bedroom will comfortably fit a Queen Sized bed and even a King plus furniture) in the 80's right off 3rd Avenue. The apartment is on the 2nd floor and features



- High ceilings

- A Separate Windowed Eat-In Kitchen w/ a Dishwasher

- White Tiled Bathroom

- AC Unit

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Laundry on-site

- Close to the 4, 5, & 6 trains (86th Street Express Stop)

- Great Location: Close to Shops, Supermarkets (i.e. Fairway), Central Park, Museums (i.e. The Guggenheim), Bars, Restaurants and more



- No Dogs, 1 Cat Allowed



Contact Ivie To Schedule A Private Viewing Today!



917.755.2527 | iviec@nestseekers.com,Sunny, Large 1 bedroom apartment (Bedroom will comfortably fit a Queen Sized bed and even a King plus furniture) in the 80's right off 3rd Avenue. The apartment is on the 2nd floor and features



- High ceilings

- A Separate Windowed Eat-In Kitchen w/ a Dishwasher

- White Tiled Bathroom

- AC Unit

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Laundry on-site

- Close to the 4, 5, & 6 trains (86th Street Express Stop)

- Great Location: Close to Shops, Supermarkets (i.e. Fairway), Central Park, Museums (i.e. The Guggenheim), Bars, Restaurants and more



- No Dogs, 1 Cat Allowed



Contact Ivie To Schedule A Private Viewing Today!



917.755.2527 | iviec@nestseekers.com