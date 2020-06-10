All apartments in New York
Find more places like 215 East 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
215 East 80th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:20 AM

215 East 80th Street

215 East 80th Street · (212) 821-9158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - LINK BELOW* Available July 1st. Move right into this sprawling, super sunny, renovated and freshly painted, north and south-facing split two bedroom, two bathroom home with large separate dining area and tree-top views. With over 1,300 square feet of interior space, a renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, two king-size bedrooms, sanded and stained hardwood parquet floors throughout, updated bathrooms, and six large closets including two walk-in, this is truly a place to call home. Sorry, no dogs. The 215 East 80th Street Condominium features a fully-redesigned lobby, new hallways, a newly refurbished gym, a media/entertainment room with a kitchen, and playroom. Live-in Super, Bike Room, Garage, and Laundry Room. Convenient to transportation as well as a many restaurants, shops and Central Park. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/l-WT7fKw0f0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East 80th Street have any available units?
215 East 80th Street has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East 80th Street have?
Some of 215 East 80th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 East 80th Street does offer parking.
Does 215 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 215 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 215 East 80th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity