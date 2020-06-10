Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel gym doorman

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - LINK BELOW* Available July 1st. Move right into this sprawling, super sunny, renovated and freshly painted, north and south-facing split two bedroom, two bathroom home with large separate dining area and tree-top views. With over 1,300 square feet of interior space, a renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, two king-size bedrooms, sanded and stained hardwood parquet floors throughout, updated bathrooms, and six large closets including two walk-in, this is truly a place to call home. Sorry, no dogs. The 215 East 80th Street Condominium features a fully-redesigned lobby, new hallways, a newly refurbished gym, a media/entertainment room with a kitchen, and playroom. Live-in Super, Bike Room, Garage, and Laundry Room. Convenient to transportation as well as a many restaurants, shops and Central Park. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/l-WT7fKw0f0