Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible doorman

NO FEE***FLEXIBLE MOVING DATES***



***EXTRA LARGE 4BR/2BATH APT WITH OPEN LAYOUT***ULTRA LUXURY 24HR DOORMAN BILDING*** YOU CAN MAKE THIS BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED HIGH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH STUNNING VIEWS YOUR NEXT HOME. THERE IS EXTRA LARGE SPACE AND YOU CAN FIT A KING SIZE BEDS. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, LARGE OPEN GRANITE KITCHEN, MARBLE BATH AND GREAT LIGHT. SHARES ARE WELCOME. PETS FRIENDLY.



Call Now to Schedule Your Viewing Today at 646-644-3659