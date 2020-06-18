All apartments in New York
212 Central Park South

212 Central Park South · (347) 256-6547
Location

212 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
HUGE renovated HIGH floor 1,300sf 1bed/1.5bath with dining area on Central park south. Open South/East City Views! Doorman, Gym...Windowed kitchen, Granite kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, marble baths, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, loft-like living room, central Air-conditioning, walk-in closets....Doorman building, valet service, garage, roof deck, gym...Right by Columbus circle, 5th avenue- Plaza hotel, close to everything..... 24 month leaseTo view call Emil @ 347.256.6547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Central Park South have any available units?
212 Central Park South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Central Park South have?
Some of 212 Central Park South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
212 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 212 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 212 Central Park South does offer parking.
Does 212 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 212 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 212 Central Park South have accessible units?
Yes, 212 Central Park South has accessible units.
Does 212 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Central Park South has units with dishwashers.
