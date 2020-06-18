212 Central Park South

Amenities
HUGE renovated HIGH floor 1,300sf 1bed/1.5bath with dining area on Central park south. Open South/East City Views! Doorman, Gym...Windowed kitchen, Granite kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, marble baths, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, loft-like living room, central Air-conditioning, walk-in closets....Doorman building, valet service, garage, roof deck, gym...Right by Columbus circle, 5th avenue- Plaza hotel, close to everything..... 24 month leaseTo view call Emil @ 347.256.6547