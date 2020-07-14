2111 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Stunning floor through 2BR/2BA in a completely renovated boutique style townhouse. Apartment features washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, full sized gourmet style appliances, private roof deck, big balcony and its own massive storage unit in the basement. Conveniently located within walking distance to #2/3/4/5/6 trains, shopping and restaurants. Contact exclusive agent for an immediate showing of this apartment.PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $3650.