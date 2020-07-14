All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2111 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2111 Fifth Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

2111 Fifth Avenue

2111 5th Avenue · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2111 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning floor through 2BR/2BA in a completely renovated boutique style townhouse. Apartment features washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, full sized gourmet style appliances, private roof deck, big balcony and its own massive storage unit in the basement. Conveniently located within walking distance to #2/3/4/5/6 trains, shopping and restaurants. Contact exclusive agent for an immediate showing of this apartment.PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE RENT ADVERTISED IN THIS LISTING IS THE NET EFFECTIVE MONTHLY RENT RESULTING FROM THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION OF 1 FREE MONTH, AND NOT THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $3650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2111 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $3,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2111 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2111 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2111 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2111 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2111 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2111 Fifth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity