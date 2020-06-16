Amenities

Residence 5G is a modern one-bedroom, home located in The Jefferson, a full-service, eco-friendly new construction condominium. Situated on a serene, tree-lined Village block just off Third Avenue, 211 East 13th Street is moments from Union Square Park.

The entry foyer flows directly into a large (20'6' x 12') living room. Natural light bathes the interior through expansive high-performance double-paned windows which face south and frame the open sky and architectural cornices across East 13th Street.

Natural oak paneling on the ceiling and walls defines the phenomenal kitchen space designed by Eggersmann Home Living, a European cabinetry company esteemed for its sustainable practices and materials. The open chef's kitchen features a Corian breakfast bar and is equipped with a seamlessly integrated 36" Sub-Zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, a vented Wolf gas range and microwave oven, Sub-Zero 26-bottle wine refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher.

The sizable bright bedroom also faces south and features a large linear closet. An adjacent well-appointed bathroom is outfitted with an oversized Corian soaking tub with glass partition, radiant heated Basaltina stone floor, honed limestone walls, a Corian and reclaimed barn wood vanity, a GlassCrafters two-door medicine cabinet, and premium fixtures by LeFroy Brooks and Restoration Hardware.

Other highlights of 5G include central air conditioning and heating, a full-sized Asko washer and dryer, a Somfy solar shade automation system, lofty 9'2" ceiling heights, wide-plank oak flooring throughout, oversized linen closet and very low carrying costs.

This premier building features a 24/7 doorman and live-in resident manager, state-of-the-art fitness facility, residents' lounge and business center. An extraordinary furnished rooftop landscaped by Town & Gardens with panoramic views is appointed with an outdoor shower, multiple barbecue grills and a pergola.

The Jefferson, completed in 2014, is an award-winning luxury condominium conveniently situated at the nexus of Greenwich Village, East Village, Union Square and Gramercy and is within close proximity to some of New York City's finest restaurants, shopping, markets (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Westside Market), and parks (Union Square, Stuyvesant Square and Tompkins Square). The building, on the former site of the famous vaudeville era Jefferson Theater, showcases a dramatic design by nationally renowned BKSK Architects that pays homage to the location's storied past. The building received LEED Gold certification, a rare achievement as a result of its "green" initiatives.