All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 East 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 East 13th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

211 East 13th Street

211 East 13th Street · (646) 960-6132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-G · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Currently not showing, view virtual tour here:

Residence 5G is a modern one-bedroom, home located in The Jefferson, a full-service, eco-friendly new construction condominium. Situated on a serene, tree-lined Village block just off Third Avenue, 211 East 13th Street is moments from Union Square Park.
The entry foyer flows directly into a large (20'6' x 12') living room. Natural light bathes the interior through expansive high-performance double-paned windows which face south and frame the open sky and architectural cornices across East 13th Street.
Natural oak paneling on the ceiling and walls defines the phenomenal kitchen space designed by Eggersmann Home Living, a European cabinetry company esteemed for its sustainable practices and materials. The open chef's kitchen features a Corian breakfast bar and is equipped with a seamlessly integrated 36" Sub-Zero refrigerator with two freezer drawers, a vented Wolf gas range and microwave oven, Sub-Zero 26-bottle wine refrigerator, and Bosch dishwasher.
The sizable bright bedroom also faces south and features a large linear closet. An adjacent well-appointed bathroom is outfitted with an oversized Corian soaking tub with glass partition, radiant heated Basaltina stone floor, honed limestone walls, a Corian and reclaimed barn wood vanity, a GlassCrafters two-door medicine cabinet, and premium fixtures by LeFroy Brooks and Restoration Hardware.
Other highlights of 5G include central air conditioning and heating, a full-sized Asko washer and dryer, a Somfy solar shade automation system, lofty 9'2" ceiling heights, wide-plank oak flooring throughout, oversized linen closet and very low carrying costs.
This premier building features a 24/7 doorman and live-in resident manager, state-of-the-art fitness facility, residents' lounge and business center. An extraordinary furnished rooftop landscaped by Town & Gardens with panoramic views is appointed with an outdoor shower, multiple barbecue grills and a pergola.
The Jefferson, completed in 2014, is an award-winning luxury condominium conveniently situated at the nexus of Greenwich Village, East Village, Union Square and Gramercy and is within close proximity to some of New York City's finest restaurants, shopping, markets (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Westside Market), and parks (Union Square, Stuyvesant Square and Tompkins Square). The building, on the former site of the famous vaudeville era Jefferson Theater, showcases a dramatic design by nationally renowned BKSK Architects that pays homage to the location's storied past. The building received LEED Gold certification, a rare achievement as a result of its "green" initiatives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East 13th Street have any available units?
211 East 13th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East 13th Street have?
Some of 211 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 211 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 211 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 East 13th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity