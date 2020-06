Amenities

Located on Prime West 82nd street off Broadway, townhouse style building, very clean renovated building. This newly renovated 1 bedroom has a nice tile bathroom, fully renovated separate kitchen with SS appliances D/W, Nice large living room w? exposed brick wall, then large bedroom fits queen and some furniture. Available now- i have VIDEO i can send as well. Any questions, call, text, or email me.