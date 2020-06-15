All apartments in New York
Find more places like 210 West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
210 West 19th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 PM

210 West 19th Street

210 West 19th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
cable included
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
ARCHITECT-DESIGNED, PREMIUM CUSTOM FINISHES - 850 SQ. FT. FULLY-FURNISHED Stunning, TOTALLY UPDATED 1 bedroom condo unit in prime Chelsea. Includes a King-size bedroom, dedicated dining area, open kitchen, and great storage space (4 deep closets + linen closet). This inviting home has been professionally designed and offers the utmost in space and comfort. Chef's windowed kitchen includes caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni range, Liebherr fridge, integrated dishwasher, and white modern cabinetry. TVs in living and bedroom, cable included, and premium theater sound. TURN-KEY READY - Linens, kitchenware, and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. No pets allowed. Elevator, Laundry, and Live-in Super in the building. Available for 3-12 months. UNPARALLELED CHELSEA LOCATION!!! Right off 7th Ave. and a quick walk to all of the BEST NYC has to offer: Meatpacking District, The Highline, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Madison Square Park, and Penn Station are all within a 10-15 block radius! Step outside the building and you have the 18th st. subway station around the corner, cafes, bars, top restaurants, Trader Joe's, Westside Market, and Whole Foods.CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West 19th Street have any available units?
210 West 19th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 West 19th Street have?
Some of 210 West 19th Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 210 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 210 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 West 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity