210 West 19th Street

ARCHITECT-DESIGNED, PREMIUM CUSTOM FINISHES - 850 SQ. FT. FULLY-FURNISHED Stunning, TOTALLY UPDATED 1 bedroom condo unit in prime Chelsea. Includes a King-size bedroom, dedicated dining area, open kitchen, and great storage space (4 deep closets + linen closet). This inviting home has been professionally designed and offers the utmost in space and comfort. Chef's windowed kitchen includes caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni range, Liebherr fridge, integrated dishwasher, and white modern cabinetry. TVs in living and bedroom, cable included, and premium theater sound. TURN-KEY READY - Linens, kitchenware, and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. No pets allowed. Elevator, Laundry, and Live-in Super in the building. Available for 3-12 months. UNPARALLELED CHELSEA LOCATION!!! Right off 7th Ave. and a quick walk to all of the BEST NYC has to offer: Meatpacking District, The Highline, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Madison Square Park, and Penn Station are all within a 10-15 block radius! Step outside the building and you have the 18th st. subway station around the corner, cafes, bars, top restaurants, Trader Joe's, Westside Market, and Whole Foods.CYOF