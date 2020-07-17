Amenities

ARCHITECT-DESIGNED, PREMIUM CUSTOM FINISHES 850 SQ. FT. FULLY FURNISHEDSave hundreds of dollars a month with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!TURN-KEY READY Linens, kitchenware, and everything else you need Just bring your suitcase!Stunning, TOTALLY UPDATED 1 bedroom condo unit in prime Chelsea. Includes a King-size bedroom, dedicated dining area, open kitchen, and great storage space (4 deep closets linen closet). This inviting home has been professionally designed and offers the utmost in space and comfort. Chef's windowed kitchen includes caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni range, Liebherr fridge, integrated dishwasher, and white modern cabinetry. TVs in living and bedroom, cable included, and premium theater sound. No pets allowed.Elevator, Laundry, and Live-in Super in the building.Available for 3-12 months.LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEEGIVES FREE RENT! (reflected in price).UNPARALLELED CHELSEA LOCATION!!!Near all of the BEST NYC has to offer: Meatpacking District, The Highline, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Madison Square Park, and Penn Station are all within a 10-15 block radius! Step outside the building and you have the 18th st. subway station around the corner, cafes, bars, top restaurants, Trader Joe's, Westside Market, and Whole Foods all at your fingertips.Contact now to view this great apartment, as well as any others you see online (I have access to all of them).Senior Agent Gilad Paz 646.761.6269 or Gpaz@opgny.com