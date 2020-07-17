All apartments in New York
Find more places like 210 W 19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
210 W 19
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

210 W 19

210 West 19th Street · (646) 761-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

210 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
media room
ARCHITECT-DESIGNED, PREMIUM CUSTOM FINISHES 850 SQ. FT. FULLY FURNISHEDSave hundreds of dollars a month with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!TURN-KEY READY Linens, kitchenware, and everything else you need Just bring your suitcase!Stunning, TOTALLY UPDATED 1 bedroom condo unit in prime Chelsea. Includes a King-size bedroom, dedicated dining area, open kitchen, and great storage space (4 deep closets linen closet). This inviting home has been professionally designed and offers the utmost in space and comfort. Chef's windowed kitchen includes caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni range, Liebherr fridge, integrated dishwasher, and white modern cabinetry. TVs in living and bedroom, cable included, and premium theater sound. No pets allowed.Elevator, Laundry, and Live-in Super in the building.Available for 3-12 months.LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEEGIVES FREE RENT! (reflected in price).UNPARALLELED CHELSEA LOCATION!!!Near all of the BEST NYC has to offer: Meatpacking District, The Highline, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Madison Square Park, and Penn Station are all within a 10-15 block radius! Step outside the building and you have the 18th st. subway station around the corner, cafes, bars, top restaurants, Trader Joe's, Westside Market, and Whole Foods all at your fingertips.Contact now to view this great apartment, as well as any others you see online (I have access to all of them).Senior Agent Gilad Paz 646.761.6269 or Gpaz@opgny.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W 19 have any available units?
210 W 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W 19 have?
Some of 210 W 19's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W 19 currently offering any rent specials?
210 W 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W 19 pet-friendly?
No, 210 W 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 W 19 offer parking?
No, 210 W 19 does not offer parking.
Does 210 W 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W 19 have a pool?
No, 210 W 19 does not have a pool.
Does 210 W 19 have accessible units?
No, 210 W 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W 19 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 210 W 19?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity