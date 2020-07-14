Amenities

Size matters! This rarely available, massive true 1-bedroom co-op for rent features an ultra-spacious living room with beamed ceilings and two roomy closets, plus a separate windowed dining area. The immense bedroom has two closets and easily accommodates a queen size bed and an array of additional furniture. The renovated kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, a ceramic tile floor and stainless steel appliances; the updated bath has a pedestal sink and is in excellent condition. This tranquil corner home, which features walls of north-facing windows in the living room and bedroom and a west-facing window in the dining area, is move-in ready, with window treatments included. Conveniently located in the heart of Murray Hill near a wealth of dining, shopping and transportation options, 210 East 36th Street has a live-in superintendent, doorman service from 4pm-12am daily, and video security. The lobby, hallways, elevators and laundry room have been renovated. Pets are welcome. Co-op application and interview are required for approval. Video tour is available.