210 East 36th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

210 East 36th Street

210 East 36th Street · (917) 902-9226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Size matters! This rarely available, massive true 1-bedroom co-op for rent features an ultra-spacious living room with beamed ceilings and two roomy closets, plus a separate windowed dining area. The immense bedroom has two closets and easily accommodates a queen size bed and an array of additional furniture. The renovated kitchen features granite counter tops and backsplash, a ceramic tile floor and stainless steel appliances; the updated bath has a pedestal sink and is in excellent condition. This tranquil corner home, which features walls of north-facing windows in the living room and bedroom and a west-facing window in the dining area, is move-in ready, with window treatments included. Conveniently located in the heart of Murray Hill near a wealth of dining, shopping and transportation options, 210 East 36th Street has a live-in superintendent, doorman service from 4pm-12am daily, and video security. The lobby, hallways, elevators and laundry room have been renovated. Pets are welcome. Co-op application and interview are required for approval. Video tour is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East 36th Street have any available units?
210 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 36th Street have?
Some of 210 East 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 210 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 210 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
