210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street

210-220 E 22nd St · (586) 800-1431
Location

210-220 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 03E · Avail. now

$2,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 347 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
210-220 E. 22nd Street is nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street located between 2nd & 3rd Avenues, just two blocks from the 6 train, steps to the famous Gramercy Park, Union Square Greenmarket, and surrounded by cozy cafes, restaurants, nightlife, and all that Gramercy has to offer. 210-220 E. 22nd Street offers brand new renovated studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, some with private outdoor space, and features stainless steel appliances, condo-style finishes with new cabinetry, new hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit washer/dryer. Building amenities include doorman, elevator, additional laundry on every floor, and a brand new state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: 1000 (1 bedroom), 2000 (2 bedroom), 3000 (3 bedroom+)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $600 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Certain pets are permitted at the Premises only with our permission. Certain other pets are not allowed. Pets are not allowed in the amenity areas at any time. Fish tanks are NOT to exceed ten gallons.
Storage Details: Storage Spaces at $125 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have any available units?
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have?
Some of 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street has accessible units.
Does 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 - 220 E. 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
