210-220 E. 22nd Street is nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street located between 2nd & 3rd Avenues, just two blocks from the 6 train, steps to the famous Gramercy Park, Union Square Greenmarket, and surrounded by cozy cafes, restaurants, nightlife, and all that Gramercy has to offer. 210-220 E. 22nd Street offers brand new renovated studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, some with private outdoor space, and features stainless steel appliances, condo-style finishes with new cabinetry, new hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit washer/dryer. Building amenities include doorman, elevator, additional laundry on every floor, and a brand new state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment.