Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments doorman e-payments lobby online portal package receiving valet service yoga

Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The buildings rich history makes it a unique Downtown landmark while its contemporary interiors provide the modern conveniences and style. Life at 21 West Street is a seamless blend of modern conveniences and classic landmark style. Enjoy convenient amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, residents lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, childrens playroom and a rooftop with stunning views. Experience apartments designed with you in mind spacious layouts, sun light-filled rooms, spectacular river views and newly renovated kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and countertops.