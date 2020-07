Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court courtyard dog park gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

The shown price is the net effective rent. Monthly payments will be $2,750 for 11 months and2nd MONTH FREE.

- Newly, gut renovated apartment

- Queen size bedrooms

- Spacious living area

- Air conditioning units installed

- In unit washer/dryer

- New Bathroom with a 6 Jet Spa Shower

- Hardwood floors

- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave

- Gas, heat & hot water included

- Perfect for students and roommates

- One short block away from Morning Side Park, lush green 13-block park featuring 5 playgrounds, dog run, basketball/baseball field and fitness paths.

- Located on restaurant row with incredible shopping & entertainment

- Steps to Central Park & Columbia University

- Live video tour available upon request

- Guarantors accepted

- 6 month up front payment accepted.



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events.