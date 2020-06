Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

LARGE SUNNY RENOVATED 500SF STUDIO!Separate eat in kitchen with brand new stainless steel stove and fridge.Great storage with three closets one of them a very large walk in.Good sunlight with park, treetop and open sky city views.In well maintained building with laundry room and live in Super.Tree lined block Just a block from the 6 train and Q express on Second Ave Subway.*There is a brokers fee for this unit*