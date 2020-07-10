208 E 25TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 bedroom with exposed brick, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Unit features a granite kitchen, marble bathroom & washer & dryer unit. Available for August 1 occupancy. Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.