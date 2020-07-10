All apartments in New York
Find more places like 208 E 25TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
208 E 25TH ST.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

208 E 25TH ST.

208 East 25th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

208 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedroom with exposed brick, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Unit features a granite kitchen, marble bathroom & washer & dryer unit. Available for August 1 occupancy. Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E 25TH ST. have any available units?
208 E 25TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 E 25TH ST. have?
Some of 208 E 25TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E 25TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
208 E 25TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E 25TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 208 E 25TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 208 E 25TH ST. offer parking?
No, 208 E 25TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 208 E 25TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 E 25TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E 25TH ST. have a pool?
No, 208 E 25TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 208 E 25TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 208 E 25TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E 25TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 E 25TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 208 E 25TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity