206 East 35th Street

Amenities
The apartment is located on the fourth floor of a Murray Hill townhouse. Large living room and hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace. Faces south and north. Good closet space. Good size bedroom fits a queen size bed. Unit is also available fully furnished for short or long term at $3200/mo. This option comes with a full size sofa bed and dining table in the living room; fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, toaster and microwave and bedroom with a queen size bed, all included. Also provided are basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, bed linens & towels, hair dryer. Conveniently located in a historic district of Murray Hill, close to everything and just a couple of blocks from #6 subway line and cross town buses. No Broker's Fee.