Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

206 East 35th Street

206 East 35th Street · (212) 317-7867
Location

206 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
internet access
The apartment is located on the fourth floor of a Murray Hill townhouse. Large living room and hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace. Faces south and north. Good closet space. Good size bedroom fits a queen size bed. Unit is also available fully furnished for short or long term at $3200/mo. This option comes with a full size sofa bed and dining table in the living room; fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, toaster and microwave and bedroom with a queen size bed, all included. Also provided are basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, bed linens & towels, hair dryer. Conveniently located in a historic district of Murray Hill, close to everything and just a couple of blocks from #6 subway line and cross town buses. No Broker's Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East 35th Street have any available units?
206 East 35th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 East 35th Street have?
Some of 206 East 35th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 East 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 206 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 206 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
