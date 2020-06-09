All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:19 PM

2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (917) 805-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$4,585

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE >#4B is a renovated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1/2 bath apartment. It has high ceilings, sleek hardwood floors and is in mint condition. There's a spacious living room and 4 Queen Sized bedrooms..The stainless steel kitchen has a dishwasher. There is also a WASHER DRYER. The gross rent is $5000 a month with one month free on a 1 year lease the net effective rent is $4585. Available for immediate move in, pets are allowed. Applications, approvals and lease signing are online. The owner accepts interstate, multiple guarantors and The Guarantors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has a unit available for $4,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
