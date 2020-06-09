2053 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE >#4B is a renovated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1/2 bath apartment. It has high ceilings, sleek hardwood floors and is in mint condition. There's a spacious living room and 4 Queen Sized bedrooms..The stainless steel kitchen has a dishwasher. There is also a WASHER DRYER. The gross rent is $5000 a month with one month free on a 1 year lease the net effective rent is $4585. Available for immediate move in, pets are allowed. Applications, approvals and lease signing are online. The owner accepts interstate, multiple guarantors and The Guarantors.