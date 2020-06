Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly gym pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry pool bike storage

Studio / 1 Bath - Upper East SidePristine, under-priced alcove studio residential/commercial luxury building in the heart of the UES, featuring medical care/rite aid pharmacy onsite. Featuring a highly sanitized and maintained state of the art pool/gym exclusive for tenants and their guests!! Laundry Onsite!! This alcove studio features a bright west city view towards central park. Tons of stores in the area including pet/pet supply stores for you pet lovers!! Featuring all 4 plus star restaurants in the local area, the Q train is right outside of this pristine building with the 6 train being a block away. This will go fast!! Get your appointment scheduled today!! ScopeRealty7930