205 EAST 94TH STREET 4RW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

205 EAST 94TH STREET 4RW

205 East 94th Street · (929) 278-1874
Location

205 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4RW · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE RENOVATED 1 BED NO FEE IN UPPER EAST SIDE!!! - Property Id: 283956

Classic and clean pre-war building on a gorgeous tree-lined and quiet Upper East Side block! Massive one bedroom with southern exposure, tons of natural light, great storage, flawless hardwood floors and spacious open kitchen with enough room for a nice dining area set up. So many possible layouts to make it truly your home. Unbeatable location for the price!!!
The apartment features: • Bright hardwood floors throughout • Natural light • New dishwasher • Gas range oven • Great closet space • Large and clean bathroom • Massive KING sized bedroom • Large living room with windows

The Upper East Side is the pinnacle of high-quality residential living with it's quintessential tree lined blocks and famous shops and restaurants. The neighborhood has endless charm and appeal. The Q train is half a block away, and the 6 train is just two blocks over! This is a pet friendly building. Central park is just 4 blocks away! Painless application and approval process!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283956
Property Id 283956

(RLNE5792884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

