205 EAST 94TH STREET 4RW

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

HUGE RENOVATED 1 BED NO FEE IN UPPER EAST SIDE!!! - Property Id: 283956



Classic and clean pre-war building on a gorgeous tree-lined and quiet Upper East Side block! Massive one bedroom with southern exposure, tons of natural light, great storage, flawless hardwood floors and spacious open kitchen with enough room for a nice dining area set up. So many possible layouts to make it truly your home. Unbeatable location for the price!!!

The apartment features: • Bright hardwood floors throughout • Natural light • New dishwasher • Gas range oven • Great closet space • Large and clean bathroom • Massive KING sized bedroom • Large living room with windows



The Upper East Side is the pinnacle of high-quality residential living with it's quintessential tree lined blocks and famous shops and restaurants. The neighborhood has endless charm and appeal. The Q train is half a block away, and the 6 train is just two blocks over! This is a pet friendly building. Central park is just 4 blocks away! Painless application and approval process!

