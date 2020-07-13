205 Avenue A

See video! Very large unit. Not your typical East Village shoebox.Flexible move in date. Can show at anytime.Huge living room with room to maneuver any type of furniture sets. Bedrooms can easily accommodate queen or king beds.This is a Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom w/ 2 Full Bathrooms and Washer & Dryer in Unit!Queen Size BedroomsBleached Hardwood FloorsRecessed LightingCarrara Marble Counter-topsBrand New Stainless Steel AppliancesCrown and Baseboard Moldings2 Full Luxury Bathrooms w/ intricate mosaic tile-workThis apartment features an in-unit Premium Bosch Washer & Dryer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
