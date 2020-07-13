All apartments in New York
Find more places like 205 Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
205 Avenue A
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

205 Avenue A

205 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

205 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
See video! Very large unit. Not your typical East Village shoebox.Flexible move in date. Can show at anytime.Huge living room with room to maneuver any type of furniture sets. Bedrooms can easily accommodate queen or king beds.This is a Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom w/ 2 Full Bathrooms and Washer & Dryer in Unit!Queen Size BedroomsBleached Hardwood FloorsRecessed LightingCarrara Marble Counter-topsBrand New Stainless Steel AppliancesCrown and Baseboard Moldings2 Full Luxury Bathrooms w/ intricate mosaic tile-workThis apartment features an in-unit Premium Bosch Washer & Dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Avenue A have any available units?
205 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Avenue A have?
Some of 205 Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
205 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 205 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 205 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 205 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 205 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 205 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 205 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College