205-235 East 95th Street

205 E 95th St · (646) 725-1668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
205 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
valet service
Luxury High Rise building located at mid 90' and 3rd Ave. the neighborhood make this an extremely desirable location, building is easily accessible by public transportation and just few steps away from the 6 & Q lines, and close to shops, cafes and restaurant.this luxury building offers 24-hour doorman concierge service,Indoor swimming pool, sauna and stem room, health club, lounge with free WiFi and 2 roof-decks.Large laundry room and garage.Spacious 2 bedrooms (can be flex with a full wall) features parquet floors insulted storm window with spectacular views, individually controlled heating and air-conditioning system, marble bath. granite kitchen highlighted by a pass-through to the dinning area, including oven gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.this it a lease take over 6 months left and it can be renew for another year.I COVER ALL NO FEE BUILDINGS IN THIS AREA TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY OF LIVING IN A LUXURY BUILDING FOR CHEEP PRICES. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT WITH ANY QUESTION YOU MAY HAVE 24/7 CALL/TEXT/EMAIL JASMINS@CALIBERNYC.COM646-725-1668 caliber1472388

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 205-235 East 95th Street have any available units?
205-235 East 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205-235 East 95th Street have?
Some of 205-235 East 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205-235 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205-235 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205-235 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205-235 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205-235 East 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205-235 East 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 205-235 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205-235 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205-235 East 95th Street have a pool?
Yes, 205-235 East 95th Street has a pool.
Does 205-235 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 205-235 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205-235 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205-235 East 95th Street has units with dishwashers.
