205-235 East 95th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access sauna valet service

Luxury High Rise building located at mid 90' and 3rd Ave. the neighborhood make this an extremely desirable location, building is easily accessible by public transportation and just few steps away from the 6 & Q lines, and close to shops, cafes and restaurant.this luxury building offers 24-hour doorman concierge service,Indoor swimming pool, sauna and stem room, health club, lounge with free WiFi and 2 roof-decks.Large laundry room and garage.Spacious 2 bedrooms (can be flex with a full wall) features parquet floors insulted storm window with spectacular views, individually controlled heating and air-conditioning system, marble bath. granite kitchen highlighted by a pass-through to the dinning area, including oven gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.this it a lease take over 6 months left and it can be renew for another year.I COVER ALL NO FEE BUILDINGS IN THIS AREA TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY OF LIVING IN A LUXURY BUILDING FOR CHEEP PRICES. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT WITH ANY QUESTION YOU MAY HAVE 24/7 CALL/TEXT/EMAIL JASMINS@CALIBERNYC.COM646-725-1668 caliber1472388