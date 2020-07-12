2038 5th Avenue

Amenities
- One block to Marcus Garvey Park featuring playgrounds, basketball courts, an outdoor pool & a dog run\n
- Steps to 2,3,4,5 & 6 trains\n
- Centrally located near grocery stores, great shopping, and entertainment\n
- Video tour available upon request\n
- Guarantors accepted\n
\n
THE GOODS:\n
- Washer/Dryer in unit\n
- Large living room\n
- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops\n
- Large windows throughout\n
- Exposed brick walls\n
- Modern lighting fixtures\n
- Ample closet space\n
- Hardwood floors\n
- Building is secured with a brand new camera system\n
\n
This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n
- No fees whatsoever\n
- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n
- Free mobile rent payments\n
- Access to neighborhood perks and events\n