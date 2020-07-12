2038 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments

- One block to Marcus Garvey Park featuring playgrounds, basketball courts, an outdoor pool & a dog run



- Steps to 2,3,4,5 & 6 trains



- Centrally located near grocery stores, great shopping, and entertainment



- Video tour available upon request



- Guarantors accepted







THE GOODS:



- Washer/Dryer in unit



- Large living room



- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops



- Large windows throughout



- Exposed brick walls



- Modern lighting fixtures



- Ample closet space



- Hardwood floors



- Building is secured with a brand new camera system







This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:



- No fees whatsoever



- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time



- Free mobile rent payments



- Access to neighborhood perks and events

