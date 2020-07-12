All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2038 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2038 5th Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:09 AM

2038 5th Avenue

2038 5th Avenue · (646) 736-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2038 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2038 5th Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
- One block to Marcus Garvey Park featuring playgrounds, basketball courts, an outdoor pool & a dog run\n
- Steps to 2,3,4,5 & 6 trains\n
- Centrally located near grocery stores, great shopping, and entertainment\n
- Video tour available upon request\n
- Guarantors accepted\n
\n
THE GOODS:\n
- Washer/Dryer in unit\n
- Large living room\n
- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops\n
- Large windows throughout\n
- Exposed brick walls\n
- Modern lighting fixtures\n
- Ample closet space\n
- Hardwood floors\n
- Building is secured with a brand new camera system\n
\n
This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n
- No fees whatsoever\n
- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n
- Free mobile rent payments\n
- Access to neighborhood perks and events\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Small pets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 5th Avenue have any available units?
2038 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 5th Avenue have?
Some of 2038 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2038 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2038 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2038 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2038 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2038 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2038 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2038 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2038 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity