2020 BROADWAY
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

2020 BROADWAY

2020 Broadway · (212) 877-0436
Location

2020 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5J · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Studio - Broadway & W. 69th Street

Large sunny & lofty studio with extra high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, 2 large closets.

The lofty layout in the living area allows room for large bed, sofa, desk, chair, dresser

Separate kitchen with gas stove, full fridge, dishwasher and room for a table or other kitchen furniture

Central air & AC provided by the building. Elevator, Resident Super, Pets: Case by case. Must have references

Everything this Prime Lincoln Center location has to offer Tons of Shopping & Restaurants, Traders Joes, Beacon Theater, Century 21, 1/2/3 B & C Trains, Steps to Central Park & Riverside Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 BROADWAY have any available units?
2020 BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 BROADWAY have?
Some of 2020 BROADWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2020 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 2020 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 2020 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2020 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 2020 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2020 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 2020 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
