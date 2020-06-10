2020 BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room

Studio - Broadway & W. 69th Street



Large sunny & lofty studio with extra high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, 2 large closets.



The lofty layout in the living area allows room for large bed, sofa, desk, chair, dresser



Separate kitchen with gas stove, full fridge, dishwasher and room for a table or other kitchen furniture



Central air & AC provided by the building. Elevator, Resident Super, Pets: Case by case. Must have references



Everything this Prime Lincoln Center location has to offer Tons of Shopping & Restaurants, Traders Joes, Beacon Theater, Century 21, 1/2/3 B & C Trains, Steps to Central Park & Riverside Park.