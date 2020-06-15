All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

201 West 70th Street

201 West 70th Street · (212) 360-1642
Location

201 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 22G · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
NO FEE! Mint condition, high-floor one bedroom with sweeping city views. This rarely available home boasts an open kitchen with Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances. A large living room and separate dining area is perfect for entertaining guests. The bedroom features two double-sided custom closets and plenty of room for a king-sized bed. A generously-sized east-facing balcony, oversized windows, a stunningly renovated bathroom, and a new washer/dryer round out the benefits of this newly-listed property.201 West 70th (a smoke-free building) has it all: a 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in super, circular driveway, state-of-the-art gym, bike room, spectacular roof deck with 360-degree views of NYC, landscaped garden courtyard, parking garage, FiOS availability, and bike and laundry rooms. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. One Sherman Square is located at 70th and Broadway in a neighborhood that is quintessential New York living at it's best. Trader Joe's, Lincoln Center, Central and Riverside Park, and prime dining and shopping are just blocks away. Board approval is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 70th Street have any available units?
201 West 70th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 70th Street have?
Some of 201 West 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 West 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 West 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 West 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 201 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 West 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
