201 West 70th Street

NO FEE! Mint condition, high-floor one bedroom with sweeping city views. This rarely available home boasts an open kitchen with Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances. A large living room and separate dining area is perfect for entertaining guests. The bedroom features two double-sided custom closets and plenty of room for a king-sized bed. A generously-sized east-facing balcony, oversized windows, a stunningly renovated bathroom, and a new washer/dryer round out the benefits of this newly-listed property.201 West 70th (a smoke-free building) has it all: a 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in super, circular driveway, state-of-the-art gym, bike room, spectacular roof deck with 360-degree views of NYC, landscaped garden courtyard, parking garage, FiOS availability, and bike and laundry rooms. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. One Sherman Square is located at 70th and Broadway in a neighborhood that is quintessential New York living at it's best. Trader Joe's, Lincoln Center, Central and Riverside Park, and prime dining and shopping are just blocks away. Board approval is required.