Last updated July 3 2020

201 West 108th Street

201 West 108th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

201 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Prime Upper West Side and Renovated! This is a large corner unit 4 bedroom with a huge living room. Windowed kitchen with large countertop, full size appliances, and cabinets. Each bedroom can accommodate a queen or king sized bed plus additional furniture. Each room has its own closet. Elevator building. Live in Super. Close by the B,C, and 1 trains, Central Park, Morningside Park, banks, restaurants, bars, and delivery zone of Insomnia Cookies! The largest apartment in this location for this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 108th Street have any available units?
201 West 108th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 201 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 West 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 West 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
