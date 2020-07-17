201 West 108th Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Prime Upper West Side and Renovated! This is a large corner unit 4 bedroom with a huge living room. Windowed kitchen with large countertop, full size appliances, and cabinets. Each bedroom can accommodate a queen or king sized bed plus additional furniture. Each room has its own closet. Elevator building. Live in Super. Close by the B,C, and 1 trains, Central Park, Morningside Park, banks, restaurants, bars, and delivery zone of Insomnia Cookies! The largest apartment in this location for this price!