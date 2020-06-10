201 East 79th Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel doorman furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Step out of the box and into this marvelous and unique two bedroom home! Fully renovated and elegant, it sits in the heart of the UES within a terrific full service building. An elegant foyer welcomes you as it opens into a large living room enhanced with beautiful custom made cabinetry.. The fully renovated chef's kitchen features a six burner Garland range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, chic stainless steel counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. The beautifully renovated bath features a glass enclosed shower stall and chic subway tiles. A windowed hallway off the foyer leads you to the master bedroom appointed with superb and very useful custom made cabinetry.and fitted closet. The second bedroom, with a wall of windows, comfortably accommodates a queen size bed with room to spare. All information furnished regarding property of sale or rent or regarding financing is from sources deemed reliable, but Corcoran makes no warranty or representation as to the accuracy thereof. All property information is presented subject to errors, omissions, price changes, changed property conditions, and withdrawal of the property from the market, without notice.