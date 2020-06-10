All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

201 East 79th Street

201 East 79th Street · (212) 893-1433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Step out of the box and into this marvelous and unique two bedroom home! Fully renovated and elegant, it sits in the heart of the UES within a terrific full service building. An elegant foyer welcomes you as it opens into a large living room enhanced with beautiful custom made cabinetry.. The fully renovated chef's kitchen features a six burner Garland range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, chic stainless steel counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. The beautifully renovated bath features a glass enclosed shower stall and chic subway tiles. A windowed hallway off the foyer leads you to the master bedroom appointed with superb and very useful custom made cabinetry.and fitted closet. The second bedroom, with a wall of windows, comfortably accommodates a queen size bed with room to spare. All information furnished regarding property of sale or rent or regarding financing is from sources deemed reliable, but Corcoran makes no warranty or representation as to the accuracy thereof. All property information is presented subject to errors, omissions, price changes, changed property conditions, and withdrawal of the property from the market, without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East 79th Street have any available units?
201 East 79th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 East 79th Street have?
Some of 201 East 79th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 East 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 201 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 201 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
