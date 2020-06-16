200 West 20th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman on-site laundry bike storage

One of the largest Studios in the building, apartment #816 is also one of the brightest with Southern open-sky exposures that include views of One World Trade. Enter into a large dining gallery that may also serve as a home office. Step down into the sunken living room with beautiful hardwood floors and mahogany inlaid details. The bathroom has been upgraded with a pedestal sink and is accompanied by a large walk-in closet/dressing room. The windowed kitchen has also been renovated and has abundant counter space and a dishwasher.



The Kensington House is one of Chelsea's prime Art Deco doorman buildings; it was designed by Emery Roth. There is a 24-hour doorman to greet you or your guests, accept your packages and dry cleaning as well as a live-in superintendent. Laundry facilities with high-efficiency washers are located in the basement. Bike storage is available at additional cost. The landscaped roof deck is furnished with teak tables, chairs, and padded lounges and gets full sun all day long. Enjoy the amazing sunsets, views of Lower Manhattan, Empire State Building, and the New Hudson Yards.