Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

200 West 20th Street

200 West 20th Street · (917) 407-0084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 816 · Avail. now

$2,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
One of the largest Studios in the building, apartment #816 is also one of the brightest with Southern open-sky exposures that include views of One World Trade. Enter into a large dining gallery that may also serve as a home office. Step down into the sunken living room with beautiful hardwood floors and mahogany inlaid details. The bathroom has been upgraded with a pedestal sink and is accompanied by a large walk-in closet/dressing room. The windowed kitchen has also been renovated and has abundant counter space and a dishwasher.

The Kensington House is one of Chelsea's prime Art Deco doorman buildings; it was designed by Emery Roth. There is a 24-hour doorman to greet you or your guests, accept your packages and dry cleaning as well as a live-in superintendent. Laundry facilities with high-efficiency washers are located in the basement. Bike storage is available at additional cost. The landscaped roof deck is furnished with teak tables, chairs, and padded lounges and gets full sun all day long. Enjoy the amazing sunsets, views of Lower Manhattan, Empire State Building, and the New Hudson Yards.,Enter into a large dining gallery that may also serve as a home office. This south facing apartment is one of the largest in the building, has views of open sky and the Freedom Tower, step down into the living room and enjoy the view. The original mahogany inlaid, oak hardwood floors have been refinished. The bathroom has been upgraded with a pedestal sink. The windowed kitchen has also been renovated and is a pleasure to cook and as it has abundant cabinetsand counter space, a newer refrigerator and dishwasher. The Kensington House is one of Chelsea's prime Art Deco doorman buildings, it was designed by Emery Roth. There is a 24-hour doorman to greet you and your guests, except your packages and dry cleaning as well as a live-in superintendant. New laundry facilities with high-efficiency washers are located in the basement. Bike storage is available additional cost. The roof deck is furnished with teak tables chairs and padded lounges, gets full sun all day, and has incredible views of both lower and midtown Manhattan including the Empire State building and freedom Tower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 20th Street have any available units?
200 West 20th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 20th Street have?
Some of 200 West 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
