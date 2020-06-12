All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 East 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 East 58th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

200 East 58th Street

200 East 58th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE!! Newly Renovated Junior Four Convertible Two Bedroom located on Third Avenue in the heart of Midtown Manhattan that is simply unmatched. Starting with its oversized soundproof windows and refinished hardwood floors. The living room is spacious enough for a separate dining area just off of the renovated walk-in kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, full size refrigerator and washer/dryer unit. The master bedroom, with its expansive windows, offers endless sunlight, but, at the same time, is so quiet you will forget you live in the Center of it All. The second room is equally roomy and ideal for a den with built in desk and shelves, playroom, office or bedroom with French sliding doors. The bathroom is also renovated and sparkling. And there is ample closet space throughout. The Blair House is a well-managed full-service building with a full time doorman, laundry room, a newly landscaped roof deck, and a bicycle storage room. And, it is conveniently located near several subway lines, including the 4, 5, 6, N, R, W, E and M lines, the 57th Street cross-town bus, restaurants, movie theatres, and shopping, including Bloomingdales and a Whole Foods Grocery literally around the corner. In short, the perfect apartment for a full-time residence, pied a terre with easy Condo Board approval! Lastly, pets are NOT allowed for renter. Please call today for virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 58th Street have any available units?
200 East 58th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 58th Street have?
Some of 200 East 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 58th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 East 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity