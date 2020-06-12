200 East 58th Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE!! Newly Renovated Junior Four Convertible Two Bedroom located on Third Avenue in the heart of Midtown Manhattan that is simply unmatched. Starting with its oversized soundproof windows and refinished hardwood floors. The living room is spacious enough for a separate dining area just off of the renovated walk-in kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, full size refrigerator and washer/dryer unit. The master bedroom, with its expansive windows, offers endless sunlight, but, at the same time, is so quiet you will forget you live in the Center of it All. The second room is equally roomy and ideal for a den with built in desk and shelves, playroom, office or bedroom with French sliding doors. The bathroom is also renovated and sparkling. And there is ample closet space throughout. The Blair House is a well-managed full-service building with a full time doorman, laundry room, a newly landscaped roof deck, and a bicycle storage room. And, it is conveniently located near several subway lines, including the 4, 5, 6, N, R, W, E and M lines, the 57th Street cross-town bus, restaurants, movie theatres, and shopping, including Bloomingdales and a Whole Foods Grocery literally around the corner. In short, the perfect apartment for a full-time residence, pied a terre with easy Condo Board approval! Lastly, pets are NOT allowed for renter. Please call today for virtual showing.