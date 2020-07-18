20 EXCHANGE PL

Amenities

This immaculate fully renovated west-facing true One-Bedroom/One-Bath apartment home is located in a luxury full service doorman, elevator building. This apartment is fully equipped with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, eat in kitchen, and endless amounts of storage space. NOTE: THIS IS THE LOWEST PRICED TRUE ONE-BEDROOM IN THE MARKET RIGHT NOW.20 Exchange place has landscape outdoor common outdoor space, laundry in the building, storage, gym, and tenants' lounge with WiFi access.Showing this unit daily until rented Historically the City Bank-Farmers Trust Building, Twenty Exchange, one of New York Citys most iconic towers has been reborn as a land-marked luxury property. 20 Exchange Place, designed by Cross & Cross, was constructed in 1931 as the City Bank Farmers Trust Building. At that time it was the 4th tallest building in the world and it remained among the top ten tallest buildings in New York until 1970. In 1996, the building was designated a City Landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. Apartments feature 11 foot ceilings, modern kitchens with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and custom European cabinets, elegantly appointed baths with marble floors, contemporary tiling, and custom sinks and vanities. 20 Exchange showcases a Sun Deck: soak up the sun or just sit and enjoy the views, Gym: State-of-the-art Techno Gym cardio and weight training equipment, and Lounge: Relax, Read, Play Billiards or entertain in the lounge. NO FEE lsr263048