Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

20 EXCHANGE PL

20 Exchange Place · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Exchange Place, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
This immaculate fully renovated west-facing true One-Bedroom/One-Bath apartment home is located in a luxury full service doorman, elevator building. This apartment is fully equipped with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, eat in kitchen, and endless amounts of storage space. NOTE: THIS IS THE LOWEST PRICED TRUE ONE-BEDROOM IN THE MARKET RIGHT NOW.20 Exchange place has landscape outdoor common outdoor space, laundry in the building, storage, gym, and tenants' lounge with WiFi access.Showing this unit daily until rented Historically the City Bank-Farmers Trust Building, Twenty Exchange, one of New York Citys most iconic towers has been reborn as a land-marked luxury property. 20 Exchange Place, designed by Cross & Cross, was constructed in 1931 as the City Bank Farmers Trust Building. At that time it was the 4th tallest building in the world and it remained among the top ten tallest buildings in New York until 1970. In 1996, the building was designated a City Landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. Apartments feature 11 foot ceilings, modern kitchens with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and custom European cabinets, elegantly appointed baths with marble floors, contemporary tiling, and custom sinks and vanities. 20 Exchange showcases a Sun Deck: soak up the sun or just sit and enjoy the views, Gym: State-of-the-art Techno Gym cardio and weight training equipment, and Lounge: Relax, Read, Play Billiards or entertain in the lounge. NO FEE lsr263048

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 EXCHANGE PL have any available units?
20 EXCHANGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 EXCHANGE PL have?
Some of 20 EXCHANGE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 EXCHANGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
20 EXCHANGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 EXCHANGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 20 EXCHANGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 EXCHANGE PL offer parking?
Yes, 20 EXCHANGE PL offers parking.
Does 20 EXCHANGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 EXCHANGE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 EXCHANGE PL have a pool?
No, 20 EXCHANGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 20 EXCHANGE PL have accessible units?
No, 20 EXCHANGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 20 EXCHANGE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 EXCHANGE PL has units with dishwashers.
