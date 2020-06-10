All apartments in New York
20 E 42nd St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:04 PM

20 E 42nd St

20 East 42nd Street · (646) 479-6795
Location

20 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 20 E 42nd street,
Oversize True 2BR. apartment in the heart of Midtown
The apartment features:
2 HUGE Queen Size Bedrooms
Enormous Living Room
Separate Brand New Kitchen with Full Size SS Appliances
Dishwasher
Extra High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Generous Closet Space
Large tile Bathroom with Glass Door Shower
Best LOCATION steps to Grand Central Station, Midtown, Bryant Park, the UN and excellent public transportation. Offers proximity to variety of shops, bars and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 E 42nd St have any available units?
20 E 42nd St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 20 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
20 E 42nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 20 E 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 E 42nd St offer parking?
No, 20 E 42nd St does not offer parking.
Does 20 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 20 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 20 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 20 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 E 42nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 E 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 E 42nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
