20 Avenue A

*PIIQ VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE FOR THIS EXACT APARTMENT*
*Please contact us to schedule a 3D Virtual Tour and request a Video!*
Welcome to 18 Avenue A apartment #5A
No detail is spared as this gorgeously renovated 3BR apartment featuring custom condo-like finishes. This top floor west facing apartment is flooded with sunlight and features recessed lighting and strip hardwood flooring. Each bedroom can comfortably fit queen-size beds in addition to a desk or dresser. The stunning kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. To top it all off the sleek bathroom features a 5-speed rain shower and there is a LG washer/dryer in unit.
The quiet elevator building, right at the corner of E 2nd & Ave A is complete with Doorman, super and laundry on site. The pet friendly building is well kept and in prime location near the F train 2nd Ave station.
Located where the East Village meets both Alphabet City and the Lower East Side, and just across Houston Street from world famous Katz's Deli and 5 blocks from Tompkins Square Park.
*Apartment features*
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Skylight in kitchen
Washer/dryer in unit
Plank hardwood floors
Queen sized bedrooms
Spa-style bathroom with rainfall shower
3 window AC units included
Large west facing windows
Recessed lighting
*Building Features*
Doormen M-F
Virtual Doorman - Butterfly MX - great for weekend deliveries
Elevator
Laundry on site
Super on site
Pet Friendly
Listed price is net effective price based on 1 month free on a 13 month lease, Gross rent $4,658.
Photos are of same apartment 1 floor below (identical finishes)