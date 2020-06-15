All apartments in New York
Find more places like 20 Avenue A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 Avenue A
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

20 Avenue A

20 Avenue a · (646) 688-6617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
*PIIQ VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE FOR THIS EXACT APARTMENT*
*Please contact us to schedule a 3D Virtual Tour and request a Video!*

Welcome to 18 Avenue A apartment #5A

No detail is spared as this gorgeously renovated 3BR apartment featuring custom condo-like finishes. This top floor west facing apartment is flooded with sunlight and features recessed lighting and strip hardwood flooring. Each bedroom can comfortably fit queen-size beds in addition to a desk or dresser. The stunning kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. To top it all off the sleek bathroom features a 5-speed rain shower and there is a LG washer/dryer in unit.

The quiet elevator building, right at the corner of E 2nd & Ave A is complete with Doorman, super and laundry on site. The pet friendly building is well kept and in prime location near the F train 2nd Ave station.

Located where the East Village meets both Alphabet City and the Lower East Side, and just across Houston Street from world famous Katz's Deli and 5 blocks from Tompkins Square Park.

*Apartment features*
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Skylight in kitchen
Washer/dryer in unit
Plank hardwood floors
Queen sized bedrooms
Spa-style bathroom with rainfall shower
3 window AC units included
Large west facing windows
Recessed lighting

*Building Features*
Doormen M-F
Virtual Doorman - Butterfly MX - great for weekend deliveries
Elevator
Laundry on site
Super on site
Pet Friendly

Listed price is net effective price based on 1 month free on a 13 month lease, Gross rent $4,658.
Photos are of same apartment 1 floor below (identical finishes)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Avenue A have any available units?
20 Avenue A has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Avenue A have?
Some of 20 Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
20 Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 20 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 20 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 20 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 20 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 20 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 20 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 Avenue A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity