20 Avenue A

*PIIQ VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE FOR THIS EXACT APARTMENT*

*Please contact us to schedule a 3D Virtual Tour and request a Video!*



Welcome to 18 Avenue A apartment #5A



No detail is spared as this gorgeously renovated 3BR apartment featuring custom condo-like finishes. This top floor west facing apartment is flooded with sunlight and features recessed lighting and strip hardwood flooring. Each bedroom can comfortably fit queen-size beds in addition to a desk or dresser. The stunning kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. To top it all off the sleek bathroom features a 5-speed rain shower and there is a LG washer/dryer in unit.



The quiet elevator building, right at the corner of E 2nd & Ave A is complete with Doorman, super and laundry on site. The pet friendly building is well kept and in prime location near the F train 2nd Ave station.



Located where the East Village meets both Alphabet City and the Lower East Side, and just across Houston Street from world famous Katz's Deli and 5 blocks from Tompkins Square Park.



*Apartment features*

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Skylight in kitchen

Washer/dryer in unit

Plank hardwood floors

Queen sized bedrooms

Spa-style bathroom with rainfall shower

3 window AC units included

Large west facing windows

Recessed lighting



*Building Features*

Doormen M-F

Virtual Doorman - Butterfly MX - great for weekend deliveries

Elevator

Laundry on site

Super on site

Pet Friendly



Listed price is net effective price based on 1 month free on a 13 month lease, Gross rent $4,658.

Photos are of same apartment 1 floor below (identical finishes)