2 Water Street

Amenities
-- NO FEE--Conveniently located in the vibrant upscale Lower Manhattan, this rarely available & spectacular loft boasts over 1,500 sq ft of exquisite live-work space. 2 Water St has an open floorplan featuring massive sand-blasted timbers, soaring ceilings & floor-to-ceiling windows creates a grand-scale space that is dramatic, inviting & highly-functional. The kitchen features top-of-the line Meile appliances (including wine fridge & steam oven) Quartz counters, custom cabinetry & designer lighting/plumbing fixtures. The large elevated master suite features a customized walk-in closet, entertainment system & spa-like en-suite bathroom. An office area, additional 1/2 bath, in-unit laundry, abundant storage, private balcony & parking make this a very special home. - (702) 824-4514 lsr262970