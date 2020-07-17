All apartments in New York
2 Water Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 10:04 PM

2 Water Street

2 Water Street · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Water Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
-- NO FEE--Conveniently located in the vibrant upscale Lower Manhattan, this rarely available & spectacular loft boasts over 1,500 sq ft of exquisite live-work space. 2 Water St has an open floorplan featuring massive sand-blasted timbers, soaring ceilings & floor-to-ceiling windows creates a grand-scale space that is dramatic, inviting & highly-functional. The kitchen features top-of-the line Meile appliances (including wine fridge & steam oven) Quartz counters, custom cabinetry & designer lighting/plumbing fixtures. The large elevated master suite features a customized walk-in closet, entertainment system & spa-like en-suite bathroom. An office area, additional 1/2 bath, in-unit laundry, abundant storage, private balcony & parking make this a very special home. - (702) 824-4514 lsr262970

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Water Street have any available units?
2 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Water Street have?
Some of 2 Water Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Water Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Water Street offers parking.
Does 2 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Water Street have a pool?
No, 2 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
