1990 Lexington Avenue

1990 Lexington Avenue · (917) 972-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1990 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29-C · Avail. now

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 1 Month FreeHigh Floor 3 BR/1Bath with Balcony NYC Skyline ViewsGetting to lower Manhattan from this spacious Three Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment will be a breeze! Conveniently located only minutes from the 4/5/6 trains in the heart of East Harlem NYC, enjoy one of the best values in Manhattan.Recent apartment renovations at The Miles creates the perfect new home for you. Located in the heart of East Harlem, this comfortable home features open living spaces and ample and similarly sized bedrooms, copious large windows, abundant closet / storage space, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Highlights Include: - Attended Lobby- Elevator Building- Beautiful New Floors Throughout- Select Residences w/ Separate Dining Nooks - Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences w/ stunning views of the Upper Manhattan streetscape- Select Residences offer Private Outdoor SpaceKitchens Feature: - Custom Kitchen Cabinets- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ White Subway Tile Backsplash Bathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests - Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and tons of Storage- Select Residences offer Double Sink Vanities- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking Bathtubs Located conveniently between the 116th Street and 125th Street / Lexington Avenue 4, 5 & 6 Trains as well as minutes to the Metro North Station at 125th Street / Park Avenue, this fantastic value is perfectly situated for easy access to Harlems award winning nightlife, dining and cultural attractions as well as offering close proximity to the East River Waterfront and Central Park.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas are Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3825 Net Effective Rent Advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1990 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1990 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1990 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1990 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1990 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1990 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1990 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
