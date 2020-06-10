1990 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 1 Month FreeHigh Floor 3 BR/1Bath with Balcony NYC Skyline ViewsGetting to lower Manhattan from this spacious Three Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment will be a breeze! Conveniently located only minutes from the 4/5/6 trains in the heart of East Harlem NYC, enjoy one of the best values in Manhattan.Recent apartment renovations at The Miles creates the perfect new home for you. Located in the heart of East Harlem, this comfortable home features open living spaces and ample and similarly sized bedrooms, copious large windows, abundant closet / storage space, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Highlights Include: - Attended Lobby- Elevator Building- Beautiful New Floors Throughout- Select Residences w/ Separate Dining Nooks - Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences w/ stunning views of the Upper Manhattan streetscape- Select Residences offer Private Outdoor SpaceKitchens Feature: - Custom Kitchen Cabinets- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ White Subway Tile Backsplash Bathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests - Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and tons of Storage- Select Residences offer Double Sink Vanities- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking Bathtubs Located conveniently between the 116th Street and 125th Street / Lexington Avenue 4, 5 & 6 Trains as well as minutes to the Metro North Station at 125th Street / Park Avenue, this fantastic value is perfectly situated for easy access to Harlems award winning nightlife, dining and cultural attractions as well as offering close proximity to the East River Waterfront and Central Park.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas are Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3825 Net Effective Rent Advertised.