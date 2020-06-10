All apartments in New York
198 west 73rd 15k

198 West 73rd Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 15k · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
Luxury Junior 4br under 5k! - Property Id: 129097

Massive South-East facing Junior 4 home.

Fully updated windowed kitchen with plenty of counter space, dining alcove, massive south east facing living room. East facing King size bedroom with an over-sized walk-in closet. Plenty of closet space throughout and your personal washer and dryer.

24 hr Doorman, elevator, laundry, gym.

READ LESS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129097
Property Id 129097

(RLNE5838051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 west 73rd 15k have any available units?
198 west 73rd 15k has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 west 73rd 15k have?
Some of 198 west 73rd 15k's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 west 73rd 15k currently offering any rent specials?
198 west 73rd 15k isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 west 73rd 15k pet-friendly?
No, 198 west 73rd 15k is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 198 west 73rd 15k offer parking?
No, 198 west 73rd 15k does not offer parking.
Does 198 west 73rd 15k have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 west 73rd 15k offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 west 73rd 15k have a pool?
No, 198 west 73rd 15k does not have a pool.
Does 198 west 73rd 15k have accessible units?
No, 198 west 73rd 15k does not have accessible units.
Does 198 west 73rd 15k have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 west 73rd 15k has units with dishwashers.
