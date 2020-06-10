198 west 73rd 15k

Amenities
Luxury Junior 4br under 5k! - Property Id: 129097
Massive South-East facing Junior 4 home.
Fully updated windowed kitchen with plenty of counter space, dining alcove, massive south east facing living room. East facing King size bedroom with an over-sized walk-in closet. Plenty of closet space throughout and your personal washer and dryer.
24 hr Doorman, elevator, laundry, gym.
