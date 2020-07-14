1975 7th Ave ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES



Price shown is the net effective rent

WHAT WE LIKE:

- 3 boxed bedrooms

- Completely Gut Renovated

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer In Unit

- Gym in the building

- Massive Closets

- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks

- Very close to the 2, 3, A, B, C Trains



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included

- Guarantors accepted

- 2nd floor walk-up



THE GOODS:

- Hardwood floors

- Large windows throughout

- Exposed brick



This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events