1975 7th Ave ·

Amenities
GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES\n\nPrice shown is the net effective rent\nWHAT WE LIKE: \n- 3 boxed bedrooms\n- Completely Gut Renovated\n- Stainless Steel Appliances\n- High Ceilings\n- Washer/Dryer In Unit\n- Gym in the building\n- Massive Closets\n- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks\n- Very close to the 2, 3, A, B, C Trains\n\nWHAT TO KNOW: \n- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included\n- Guarantors accepted\n- 2nd floor walk-up\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Hardwood floors\n- Large windows throughout\n- Exposed brick\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events