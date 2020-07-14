All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1975 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1975 7th Ave
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:52 PM

1975 7th Ave

1975 7th Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1975 7th Ave, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1975 7th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
GUT RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES\n\nPrice shown is the net effective rent\nWHAT WE LIKE: \n- 3 boxed bedrooms\n- Completely Gut Renovated\n- Stainless Steel Appliances\n- High Ceilings\n- Washer/Dryer In Unit\n- Gym in the building\n- Massive Closets\n- Surrounded by 3 beautiful parks\n- Very close to the 2, 3, A, B, C Trains\n\nWHAT TO KNOW: \n- Gas, Heat and Hot Water included\n- Guarantors accepted\n- 2nd floor walk-up\n\nTHE GOODS:\n- Hardwood floors\n- Large windows throughout\n- Exposed brick\n\nThis is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:\n- No fees whatsoever\n- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time\n- Free mobile rent payments\n- Access to neighborhood perks and events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 7th Ave have any available units?
1975 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 7th Ave have?
Some of 1975 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1975 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1975 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 1975 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1975 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 1975 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1975 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1975 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1975 7th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity