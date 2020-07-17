All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1955 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1955 1st Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1955 1st Ave

1955 1st Avenue · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1955 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
24hr concierge
pool table
clubhouse
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool table
lobby
UNIQUE LUXURY STUDIO IN UPPER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 307137

Luxuriously Appointed Studio, One and Two-Bedroom Rental Apartments. Amenities include an Elegant lobby finished in limestone and mahogany; 24-hour concierge; Clubroom with billiard table and large screen TV; State-of-the-art Fitness Center featuring: Life Fitness treadmills, elliptical cross-trainers, upright & recumbent exercise bikes and weight equipment, with stereo and TV system
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1955-1st-ave-new-york-ny/307137
Property Id 307137

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 1st Ave have any available units?
1955 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 1st Ave have?
Some of 1955 1st Ave's amenities include gym, 24hr concierge, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1955 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1955 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1955 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1955 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1955 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1955 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1955 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1955 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1955 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity