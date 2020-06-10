All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

19 Stanton 43Q

19 Stanton St · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 43Q · Avail. now

$3,999

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED 3 BED NO FEE IN NOLITA! - Property Id: 283973

Brand new modern renovation with a high end Porcelenosa kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, Krion countertops, under cabinet LED lighting. Beautiful custom bathrooms. Apartment features exposed brick complimented by hardwood flooring, video intercom, Washer/Dryer.

Make sure you watch the video. Virtual Tour available upon request.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $4363.00 and 1 Month Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283973
Property Id 283973

(RLNE5792890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Stanton 43Q have any available units?
19 Stanton 43Q has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Stanton 43Q have?
Some of 19 Stanton 43Q's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Stanton 43Q currently offering any rent specials?
19 Stanton 43Q isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Stanton 43Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Stanton 43Q is pet friendly.
Does 19 Stanton 43Q offer parking?
No, 19 Stanton 43Q does not offer parking.
Does 19 Stanton 43Q have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Stanton 43Q offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Stanton 43Q have a pool?
No, 19 Stanton 43Q does not have a pool.
Does 19 Stanton 43Q have accessible units?
No, 19 Stanton 43Q does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Stanton 43Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Stanton 43Q has units with dishwashers.
