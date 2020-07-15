188 East 70th Street

Amenities

Welcome to apartment 4B, a well-proportioned 3-bedroom residence at Trafalgar House, well-established luxury condominium on lovely, tree-lined East 70th Street. Pleasant and bright with east and north exposures, this 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home offers the best of living and entertaining. This perfectly laid out 1,800 square foot residence is a rare find. The master bedroom feels like a luxury hotel suite with customized walk-in closet and an en-suite modern bathroom. The second and third bedrooms are equally sizable with custom built-ins and excellent closets. The over-sized second bathroom has top of the line fixtures and a full size washer/dryer. The corner living room has east and north exposures with ample space for grand scale entertaining or space for dining with an expansive seating area. The windowed eat-in kitchen is a dream, with large counter space and ample storage. Thru-wall air, crown molding and beautiful herringbone floors complete this wonderful offer.



Trafalgar House is a white glove condominium with 24-hour doorman, concierge, well equipped fitness center, party room with full kitchen and a very large play room. Located minutes from world class boutiques, finest restaurants, gourmet markets and cafes.



- Rent: $11,000

- 1,802 Square Feet

- 24/7 Doorman

- Concierge

- Live-in Super

- Pet Friendly

- Fitness and Sauna

- Children's Playroom

- Bike Room

- Storage Included

- W/D in the unit

- Elevator

-31 Floors and 92 Units