Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 AM

186 Riverside Drive

186 Riverside Drive · (212) 906-9281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

186 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14E · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Located on Riverside Drive and 91st St, this triple mint four bedroom four bathroom apartment has over 50' overlooking Park and River views. Thoughtfully renovated, all modern conveniences were taken into consideration. There is central air conditioning, speakers wired throughout, washer/dryer and a multitude of storage. A stone's throw from Riverside Park and near several mass transit and shopping options, everything you could need is close by. The apartment will be available for a long term lease which is subject to board approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Riverside Drive have any available units?
186 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 186 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 186 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 186 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 186 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 186 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 186 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 186 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
