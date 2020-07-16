186 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

Located on Riverside Drive and 91st St, this triple mint four bedroom four bathroom apartment has over 50' overlooking Park and River views. Thoughtfully renovated, all modern conveniences were taken into consideration. There is central air conditioning, speakers wired throughout, washer/dryer and a multitude of storage. A stone's throw from Riverside Park and near several mass transit and shopping options, everything you could need is close by. The apartment will be available for a long term lease which is subject to board approval