Home
/
New York, NY
/
186 Avenue B
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:46 PM

186 Avenue B

186 Avenue B · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

186 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath with Washer/Dryer in unit Dishwasher. The apartment allows queens Size beds, Large closets, dresser/desk and night stands in all 3 bedrooms! The living area allows couch and TV, with small dining table.Apartment features:- Washer Dryer in unit- Dishwasher- 4 Large closets- Queen size bedrooms- 2 full baths- Hardwood floors- 1 Flight up- Newly Renovated- Exposed brickGross rent is $5,995Listed price is the net affective on a 19 month lease with 2 months free.You have the option for a 12 month lease with a month free at $5,533!Month free is on the second month!ASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Avenue B have any available units?
186 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Avenue B have?
Some of 186 Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
186 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 186 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 186 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 186 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 186 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 186 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 186 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 186 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
