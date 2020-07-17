186 Avenue B

Amenities

Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath with Washer/Dryer in unit Dishwasher. The apartment allows queens Size beds, Large closets, dresser/desk and night stands in all 3 bedrooms! The living area allows couch and TV, with small dining table.Apartment features:- Washer Dryer in unit- Dishwasher- 4 Large closets- Queen size bedrooms- 2 full baths- Hardwood floors- 1 Flight up- Newly Renovated- Exposed brickGross rent is $5,995Listed price is the net affective on a 19 month lease with 2 months free.You have the option for a 12 month lease with a month free at $5,533!Month free is on the second month!ASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.