184 Nagle Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom!

TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street



No Broker Fee



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.



Your Apartment:

-Tons of light

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite quartz countertop

-Built in microwave

-Re-finished hardwood floors

-Full- and queen-sized bedroom

-Abundant closet space

-Wonderful responsive super



Your Neighborhood:

-In the heart of vibrant Inwood

-Inwood boasts over 200 acres of waterfront parks

-Year round farmers market

-And SO much more!