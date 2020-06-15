181 East 119th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

Spacious, split bedroom, 2BR/ 2BA with floor-to-ceiling windows! Corner unit sun-flooded with East and South facing exposures. The open kitchen chef's kitchen features stainless steel GE Profile appliances including microwave & dishwasher, granite counter tops with back-splash. The master bedroom has its own en-suite marble bathroom with tub and separate stall shower. Other notable features include: A fully vented washer/ dryer, Hardwood oak floors throughout, 9'9" ceilings. 119 & Third is East Harlem's premier luxury rental building offering 24 hour attended lobby, furnished roof deck with barbecue & private cabanas, bicycle storage, underground parking garage on premises, state of the art fitness center, cold storage for food deliveries, private storage units and a live-in super. City Fresh market is one block away, close proximity to Target, Whole Foods, Costco, and Aldi. Local restaurants in the area include, Nocciola Ristorante, Polash, Amor Cubano, and Patsy's Pizzeria