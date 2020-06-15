All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

181 East 119th Street

181 East 119th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

181 East 119th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
Spacious, split bedroom, 2BR/ 2BA with floor-to-ceiling windows! Corner unit sun-flooded with East and South facing exposures. The open kitchen chef's kitchen features stainless steel GE Profile appliances including microwave & dishwasher, granite counter tops with back-splash. The master bedroom has its own en-suite marble bathroom with tub and separate stall shower. Other notable features include: A fully vented washer/ dryer, Hardwood oak floors throughout, 9'9" ceilings. 119 & Third is East Harlem's premier luxury rental building offering 24 hour attended lobby, furnished roof deck with barbecue & private cabanas, bicycle storage, underground parking garage on premises, state of the art fitness center, cold storage for food deliveries, private storage units and a live-in super. City Fresh market is one block away, close proximity to Target, Whole Foods, Costco, and Aldi. Local restaurants in the area include, Nocciola Ristorante, Polash, Amor Cubano, and Patsy's Pizzeria

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 East 119th Street have any available units?
181 East 119th Street has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 East 119th Street have?
Some of 181 East 119th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 East 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 181 East 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 181 East 119th Street does offer parking.
Does 181 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 East 119th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 181 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 181 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 East 119th Street has units with dishwashers.
