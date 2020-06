Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

NO FEE!

Enjoy loft like living in this architecturally designed and totally gut renovated apartment featuring spacious and bright rooms. There are 3 full sized bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and full size washer and dryer. Kitchen and bathroom floors are heated, stainless appliances including double door refrigerator, new oak floors, wired for cable.

This Landmarked Pre War boutique building has 12 apartments and an elevator. Minimum 2 year lease with 2% increase in the 2nd year.

NO PETS.