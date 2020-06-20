All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

180 East 95th Street

180 East 95th Street · (646) 960-6204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
**Please contact us for a link to a 3D home tour. This property is currently unoccupied and we are able to do video homes tours on a case-by-case basis. **

THE GARDENS OF HELLGATE HILL: THE HISTORY

Nearby on the corner of Park Avenue and 94th Street, German brewing tycoon George Ehret built an imposing Italianate brownstone mansion at 1197 Park Avenue in 1878, positioned near to his Hell Gate Brewery on Third Avenue between 93rd and 92nd Street from which Hellgate Hill derives its name. The mansion was torn down in 1928 to make way for a cooperative, but Hellgate Hill lives on, situated within Carnegie Hill, one of Manhattan's most sought-after neighborhoods. Feeling more like a village nestled amid the busy city, the Carnegie Hill neighborhood provides modern conveniences of everyday living; the finest schools, shops, museums and parks all amid some of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the city. Multiple neighborhood and block associations work tirelessly to preserve the beauty and safety of this treasured neighborhood.

THE HOUSE

Few townhouse blocks in New York are fortunate enough to be characterized by incredible trees, low garden walls, elegant rear facades and contiguous 50-foot-deep gardens which run house to house as they do on this incredible block of Hellgate Hill. From 94th to 95th, from Lexington to Third Avenues, this collection of 24 townhouses 12 on each block enjoy superb sunlight, bucolic surroundings, privacy, and offer a calm retreat for each townhouse owner. Standing 18.75 feet wide on a 100-foot-deep lot, with approximately 3,780 sf on four levels (not including the basement), this house has five bedrooms and is in wonderful condition. Built 45 feet deep, 180 East 95th Street is located outside all historic districts, offering the opportunity to create a larger residence on one of the Upper East Side's finest blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 East 95th Street have any available units?
180 East 95th Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 180 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 180 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 East 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 East 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
