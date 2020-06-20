Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

**Please contact us for a link to a 3D home tour. This property is currently unoccupied and we are able to do video homes tours on a case-by-case basis. **



THE GARDENS OF HELLGATE HILL: THE HISTORY



Nearby on the corner of Park Avenue and 94th Street, German brewing tycoon George Ehret built an imposing Italianate brownstone mansion at 1197 Park Avenue in 1878, positioned near to his Hell Gate Brewery on Third Avenue between 93rd and 92nd Street from which Hellgate Hill derives its name. The mansion was torn down in 1928 to make way for a cooperative, but Hellgate Hill lives on, situated within Carnegie Hill, one of Manhattan's most sought-after neighborhoods. Feeling more like a village nestled amid the busy city, the Carnegie Hill neighborhood provides modern conveniences of everyday living; the finest schools, shops, museums and parks all amid some of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the city. Multiple neighborhood and block associations work tirelessly to preserve the beauty and safety of this treasured neighborhood.



THE HOUSE



Few townhouse blocks in New York are fortunate enough to be characterized by incredible trees, low garden walls, elegant rear facades and contiguous 50-foot-deep gardens which run house to house as they do on this incredible block of Hellgate Hill. From 94th to 95th, from Lexington to Third Avenues, this collection of 24 townhouses 12 on each block enjoy superb sunlight, bucolic surroundings, privacy, and offer a calm retreat for each townhouse owner. Standing 18.75 feet wide on a 100-foot-deep lot, with approximately 3,780 sf on four levels (not including the basement), this house has five bedrooms and is in wonderful condition. Built 45 feet deep, 180 East 95th Street is located outside all historic districts, offering the opportunity to create a larger residence on one of the Upper East Side's finest blocks.