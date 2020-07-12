All apartments in New York
New York, NY
179 Sullivan Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:53 PM

179 Sullivan Avenue

179 Sullivan Street · (205) 548-9356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

179 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Formerly the mansion of a 19th Century tycoon Jay Gould, and New York Mayor Fiorello Laguardia, this 25 ft-wide Greek-revival style building offers a unique penthouse experience, sun-bathed with natural light from the oversized windows and sky-light.

Located between Bleecker St and Houston St, steps to SoHo.

Enjoy the best of Village and SoHo living with Cafe Dante, Le Poisson Rouge, The Dutch, Dominique Ansel Bakery, by CHLOE, J.G. Melon, and DO all within a two-block radius.

We'll order your Uber for you straight to the address! Schedule a viewing today.

Less than 0.4 mi from 123/ ACE/ BDFM/ NRW

Why Rent Through keyo?
- No broker fee
- Free mobile rent payments (no more hassles of paying rent by checks)
- With option to boost your credit score

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100% ACCURATE.

(RLNE4874349)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49 per person
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Small breeds only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

