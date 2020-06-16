1771 First Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE - Everything for this listing/building can be done virtually!**



Welcome home to this two bedroom apartment at 1771 1st Avenue! The apartment features a queen sized bedroom with a closet, a full/twin sized bedroom (or home office), living room and separate kitchen. The unit gets excellent sunlight and is on the TOP FLOOR of a walk up (6th floor.)



Laundry is available in the basement as well. This apartment is located just blocks from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Asphalt Green and Carl Schurz Park.



Pet friendly and available for immediate move in!



1 month free on a 13 month lease - net effective rent is listed. Gross rent is $2395.



