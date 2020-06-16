All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1771 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1771 First Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

1771 First Avenue

1771 1st Ave · (301) 655-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1771 1st Ave, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE - Everything for this listing/building can be done virtually!**

Welcome home to this two bedroom apartment at 1771 1st Avenue! The apartment features a queen sized bedroom with a closet, a full/twin sized bedroom (or home office), living room and separate kitchen. The unit gets excellent sunlight and is on the TOP FLOOR of a walk up (6th floor.)

Laundry is available in the basement as well. This apartment is located just blocks from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Asphalt Green and Carl Schurz Park.

Pet friendly and available for immediate move in!

1 month free on a 13 month lease - net effective rent is listed. Gross rent is $2395.,Welcome home to this two bedroom apartment at 1771 1st Avenue! The apartment features a queen sized bedroom with a closet, a full sized bedroom (or home office), living room and separate kitchen. The unit gets excellent sunlight and is on the top floor. Laundry is available in the basement as well.

This apartment is located just blocks from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Asphalt Green and Carl Schurz Park. Pet friendly and available for July 1st lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 First Avenue have any available units?
1771 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1771 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1771 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1771 First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1771 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1771 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1771 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1771 First Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity