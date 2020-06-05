All apartments in New York
New York, NY
174 Spring Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

174 Spring Street

174 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

174 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Renovated studio with alcove kitchen. Kitchen has cooking range, oven, refrigerator, new maple cabinets and microwave. Unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample closets. Only one flight up in a well-kept walk-up with on-site super. Close to subways and designer shops in trendy SoHo neighborhood. No Fee!,Rent stabilized renovated studio with alcove kitchen. Kitchen has cooking range, oven, refrigerator, new maple cabinets and microwave. Unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Spring Street have any available units?
174 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Spring Street have?
Some of 174 Spring Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
174 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 174 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 174 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 174 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 174 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 174 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 174 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 174 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
