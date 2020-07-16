173 Bleecker Street

Amenities

Light and bright, street-facing, spacious Jr. 1 bedroom on prime Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village.Exposed brick, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, queen-sized bedroom, 8'10" ceilings, 5 windows. Fantastic location on Bleecker between MacDougal and Sullivan. Window A/C and steam heat. Full-size refrigerator and gas range. Windowed bathroom. As close as possible to some of the best restaurants, bars and cafes in the city: Carbone, Jane, Miss Lily's, Carroll Place, Zinc Bar, Minetta Tavern, DOMODOMO, Blue Note and the world-famous Comedy Cellar are all less than .2 miles from this apartment. NYU, Washington Square Park and practically every subway line is easily accessible (B/D/F/M/A/C/E/6/1/N/R/W). Dog and cat friendly. Broker fee applies.