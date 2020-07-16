All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

173 Bleecker Street

173 Bleecker Street · (516) 313-8545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright, street-facing, spacious Jr. 1 bedroom on prime Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village.Exposed brick, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, queen-sized bedroom, 8'10" ceilings, 5 windows. Fantastic location on Bleecker between MacDougal and Sullivan. Window A/C and steam heat. Full-size refrigerator and gas range. Windowed bathroom. As close as possible to some of the best restaurants, bars and cafes in the city: Carbone, Jane, Miss Lily's, Carroll Place, Zinc Bar, Minetta Tavern, DOMODOMO, Blue Note and the world-famous Comedy Cellar are all less than .2 miles from this apartment. NYU, Washington Square Park and practically every subway line is easily accessible (B/D/F/M/A/C/E/6/1/N/R/W). Dog and cat friendly. Broker fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Bleecker Street have any available units?
173 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 173 Bleecker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
173 Bleecker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 173 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 173 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 173 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 173 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 173 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 173 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
